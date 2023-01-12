Ozzy Osbourne's sage advice for Ville Valo: "Show them your tits"

If you're going to take rock star advice from anybody, it may as well be Ozzy Osbourne.

And when Ville Valo met the Black Sabbath icon, he got some advice that has never left him. Simple and to the point — Ozzy told the former HIM frontman to "show them your tits" if he was ever faced with an unenthusiastic live audience.

Valo tells the NME: “I got to meet Ozzy once. It was pretty cool. The only thing I remember was that he told me, ‘If you can’t get the first row going, show them your tits’."

Valo adds that he's so far never had to take that approach, but says he'll keep it in mind on his upcoming world tour in support of his debut solo album Neon Noir, released this week via Heartagram Records and Universal Music.

He adds: "Every time it’s been tested on-stage, I just get super nervous. On the next tour, on the setlist, I’ll write down, ‘Remember Ozzy’s wisdom regarding showing your tits when poop is hitting the fan’. It might work."

Valo was responding to a question about any personal experiences he may have had with Ozzy or The Cure frontman Robert Smith, both of whom he previously said had influenced Neon Noir.

Jan 13: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Jan 14: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Jan 15: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Feb 14: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Feb 15: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 16: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Berlin Huxley's, Germany

Feb 18: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Feb 20: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Feb 21: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 22: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Feb 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 26: Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal

Feb 27: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Mar 02: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 03: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Mar 04: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Mar 05: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 07: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxemburg

Mar 08: Cologne LMH, Germany

Mar 09: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Mar 11: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 13: Glasgow Garage, UK

Mar 14: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 15: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Mar 31: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Apr 01: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Apr 02: Boston Big Night Live, MA

Apr 04: Pittsburgh Roxian Theater, PA

Apr 05: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

Apr 06: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

Apr 08: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Apr 09: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Apr 10: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Apr 11: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Apr 13: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Apr 14: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Apr 16: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Apr 17: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Apr 18: Los Angeles Belasco, CA

Apr 19: Los Angeles Belasco, CA

Apr 21: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Apr 22: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Apr 23: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Apr 25: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Apr 26: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Apr 27: Houston House of Blues, TX

Apr 28: New Orleans House of Blues, LA

Apr 30: Orlando House of Blues, FL

May 01: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution. FL

May 03: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

May 04: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN

May 05: Charlotte Underground, NC

May 07: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 08: New York Irving Plaza, NY