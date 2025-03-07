"Ozzy is the real life Iron Man." Ozzy Osbourne's producer Andrew Watt gives an update on the singer's health as the countdown to his final show continues

Ozzy Osbourne's producer and collaborator Andrew Watt says that the Prince of Darkness has been hitting the gym as the countdown to his final show continues.



Osbourne, 76, is set to make his final solo performance, and play his final gig with Black Sabbath, in Birmingham on July 5.

Speaking to US broadcaster Howard Stern on Stern's SiriusXM, Watt discussed working with Ozzy, and says that the singer's voice is "as good as it's ever been."



"He's okay," Watt says. "His body is not doing what doing what he wants it to do all the time, but I talked to him a couple of days ago, and he's starting to get in the gym again a little, to get himself ready for this last concert. He is the real life Iron Man. And nothing has happened to his voice, his voice is as good as it's ever been."

Watt, who has also produced the most recent albums by Pearl Jam and the Rolling Stones, and worked with Lady Gaga on her new album Mayhem, also stated that he will performing at the Ozzy/Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning mega-gig at Villa Park in July.



Sharon Osbourne has declared that Ozzy and Sabbath's final bow will be the greatest heavy metal concert ever staged. The Godfathers of Metal will be supported by a host of bands who they inspired: Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Lamb Of God, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Mastodon and Anthrax among them.

Although a running order for the event has yet to be announced, a post on Metallica's website states, "As part of this huge celebration of nearly six decades of Black Sabbath, we’ll hit the stage just before a short solo set from Ozzy Osbourne, followed by the mighty Sabbath closing the show."



Metallica add: "Our admiration for Black Sabbath runs deep, and we cannot wait to be a part of this historic event! We’ll see you in Birmingham!"

(Image credit: Live Nation)