Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne

Over the years, Ozzy Osbourne's antics have become as legendary as his music. Whether he's biting the heads of bats and doves, pissing on the Alamo or dosing himself on so much acid he's having full on conversations with horses, the singer pretty much wrote the book on gonzoid rock’n’roll behaviour.

Now Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has added another crazy story to the litany of things his old bandmate got up to – namely the time Ozzy allegedly got so ramped up on drugs, he got violent with a poor sea creature.

While in conversation with the Daily Star in promotion of his new book, Iron Man: My Journey through Heaven and Hell with Black Sabbath, Iommi says: "With drugs, always you get bored, so you must do something to one another.

"Like Ozzy hauling a shark through a window, dismembering it and soaking our room in blood."

Sadly, Iommi doesn’t elaborate on the details, though it‘s safe to assume the creature was already dead. Though this is Ozzy we’re talking about, so maybe not…

Elsewhere in the interview, Iommi recalled the time when he and Ozzy set Sabbath drummer Bill Ward’s beard on fire alight. According to Iommi, Ozzy asked: "Bill, can I set fire to you?" to which Ward said in response, "Busy, so not just yet."

Then, later on that day, Ward offered the pair their chance, declaring: "I'm going home now, so if you want, you can set fire to me." Apparently, Ozzy then drenched Ward in "a bucket of alcohol", as Iommi set him on fire, leaving him with third degree burns.

Iommi made a guest appearance on two tracks on Ozzy’s latest solo album Patient Number 9, The pair recently reunited Black Sabbath to play the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in their hometown of Birmingham.