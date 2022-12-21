Ozzy Osbourne reveals the question he hates getting asked the most and the new songs he's most proud of

Ozzy discusses his health, his latest album Patient Number 9, his Grammy nominations and more in a new interview

Ozzy Osbourne has discussed his health, the songs from his latest album Patient Number 9 that he's particularly attached to and the question he's sick and tired of being asked in interviews.

Chatting to Billboard, Osbourne is asked at the start of the interview what is the one question that he hates being asked - and he wastes no time at all in giving an answer. "'What do bats taste like?'" he responds, looking exasperated. "It's like, 'For fuck's sake!'" 

Later on, Billboard presenter Lyndsey Havens brings up the Prince Of Darkness' critically acclaimed new album, Patient Number 9, which was released in September. "Is there a song that you are most proud of?" she asks. "That you've listened to the most yourself?"

"I really love the Eric Clapton one [One Of Those Days]," Ozzy replies. "And I really love [title track] Patient Number 9." When Havens praises Ozzy's vocals on the latter track and asks if he had any particular warm-up techniques he was using at the time, Ozzy responds: "No, I just sang it. In actual fact I wasn't really happy with the way I sounded."

Ozzy also acknowledges the four Grammy nominations that Patient Number 9 has earned him, stating: "The whole thing shocked me. I mean, if I won anything for the album, I'll be floored...that's what I like about the business. It's never short of...I love surprises!"

"I'm most proud of the fact that I'm 74 and I just had another hit record," he later marvels. "Whatever I'm doing, I'm doing something right." 

We couldn't agree more! Watch the full Billboard interview with Ozzy tomorrow below.

