Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi

By Liz Scarlett
( Metal Hammer )
published

Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him

Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne
(Image credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies".

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe alongside wife Sharon and producer Andrew Watt, who phoned in to the show, the Prince of Darkness explains how his friendship with the guitarist – who he has known since the pair were at school together – has changed over time. 

The old pals recently reunited to play Sabbath classic Paranoid at the closing ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“There was a period of time where we were arch-enemies" Ozzy admits. "But then, since I’ve been laid up with this surgery I’ve had, he’s been so supportive to me; he texts me all the time, we text each other.

"And we just ended the Commonwealth Games together. It’s really nice to be friendly with someone – he used to intimidate the shit out of me.”

When questioned by Lowe as to whether his poor relationship with Iommi was "the root of distrust" that influenced his eventual firing from Black Sabbath, Osbourne replies: “I just felt like they were the musicians, and I was the singer, and I didn’t have that much to say what went down, you know? The only thing I did was try to put a melody on there. I couldn’t do it, because it was just too out of my range, you know?”

The original line-up of Black Sabbath reunited for several tours from 1997 onwards, finally bowing out in 2017, although drummer Bill Ward was not part of their final tour, or indeed the recording of their final album, 13.

Speaking of the later reunions, Osbourne recalls the shows with little good feeling, and admits there were moments of hostility between himself and Iommi.

“The tours were like stepping back for me. It was the same old thing…" he says. "Tony would say, ‘It’s not an Ozzy show, it’s not your band.’ And [there was] a lot of unsettlement. I didn’t enjoy [it], you know.”

Fortunately, the Birmingham brethren are back being close buds these days. Iommi even appeared on two songs – Degradation Rules and No Escape From Now – on Osbourne's newly released solo album, Patient Number 9.

Watch the full interview with Zane Lowe below:

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  