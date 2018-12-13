Trending

Ozzy meeting Mac Sabbath for the first time is as ridiculous as you'd imagine

Check out the moment Ozzy Osbourne encounters the kings of 'Drive Thru Metal' Mac Sabbath for the very first time

Ozzy Osbourne came face-to-face with fast-food themed Black Sabbath parody band Mac Sabbath for the first time recently – and the moment has been captured in a new video.

The surprise meeting was organised by his son Jack, with the clip showing The Prince Of Darkness driven to a studio where the sight of a horned beef burger named Slayer MacCheeze playing guitar to an alternative version of Iron Man awaits.

While the performance takes place, frontman Ronald Osbourne cooks up a couple of treats on the grill – including a bat in honour of the legendary moment when Ozzy bit the head off a bat onstage in Des Moines in 1982. 

Luckily, Ozzy sees the funny side, later telling Jack: “It’s fun – it’s a spoof on Black Sabbath and if you can’t stand the laugh, don’t fucking do it! They did a good job.”

The clip was filmed for the History Channel series Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, but didn’t make the final cut. Watch the video below.

Ozzy is gearing up for a special Ozzfest at The Forum in Los Angeles on December 31 and will return to the UK and Ireland early next year.

