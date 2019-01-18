Overkill put the hammer down on new track Head Of A Pin

Overkill have released a lyric video for their new track Head Of A Pin.

It’s the latest material taken from their upcoming album The Wings Of War, which will arrive on February 22 through Nuclear Blast.

The band previously revealed Last Man Standing, along with a mini-documentary where original members, bassist DD Verni and frontman Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth, talked about their early days.

Speaking about the new track, Ellsworth says: “Head Of A Pin took a long time to come together – it’s probably the tune that went through the most changes and the last one I finished.

“Looking back on its development, the time invested was all well worth it. The tonality of the guitar shines on it and the song goes 'other places', traditional with a touch of the down-low-dirty riff, and a sing-along chorus.

“Personally, one of my favourites off The Wings Of War.”

Overkill will head out on tour across the UK and Europe in March, where they’ll be joined by Destruction, Flotsam And Jetsam and Meshiaak.

Overkill: The Wings Of War

1. Last Man Standing

2. Believe In The Fight

3. Head Of A Pin

4. Bat Shit Crazy

5. Distortion

6. A Mother's Prayer

7. Welcome To The Garden State

8. Where Few Dare To Walk

9. Out On The Road-Kill

10. Hole In My Soul

Overkill, Destruction, Flotsam and Jetsam and Meshiaak - Killfest 2019 tour dates

Mar 08: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Mar 09: Bergamo Palosco Arcadia, Italy

Mar 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Mar 14: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 16: Osnabrück Hyde Park, Germany

Mar 17: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 20: Paris Trabendo, France

Mar 21: London O2 Academy, UK

Mar 22: Hammerfest, UK (Overkill only)

Mar 23: Dublin O2 Academy, Ireland

Mar 24: Glasgow SWG3, UK