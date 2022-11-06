Original AC/DC singer Dave Evans has no regrets

Original AC/DC frontman Dave Evans says he's had a fantastic career and has no regrets about his split from the band.

Evans featured on AC/DC's debut single Can I Sit Next To You, Girl in 1974, but was replaced later that year by the now iconic Bon Scott.

After he was replaced, Evans went on to join Rabbit and then teamed up with Thunder Down Under before enjoying a long solo career that is still in full swing today.

Speaking with Argentinian radio station Urbana Play 104.3 FM, Evans explains how his time with AC/DC came to an end after he threw a punch at their then manager during an argument.

Evans then insists he regrets nothing. He says: "You can't have regrets. I've had a fantastic career. I kept rocking with Rabbit and Thunder Down Under and I'm travelling around the world now, still recording.

"So as far as my career is concerned, I've had a fantastic career. I'm still having an amazing time. I'm having the most incredible life. I travel the whole world. And I'm a solo artist so I don't have to take a band with me. I have musicians in all different countries. I go wherever I want to go.

"And I see all the countries and I do what I want to do, not what the band has to tell me to do and that kind of thing. So I have freedom to be where I want to be with the people I wanna be with.

"And at the end of the day, it's all about freedom. Freedom of choice and being with people that you really love. And I'm lucky to do that."

AC/DC re-recorded Can I Sit Next To You, Girl with Bon Scott and it appeared on their 1975 Australia-only album T.N.T. You can watch the promo video for the original version featuring Evans below.

Bon Scott died in 1980 at the age of 33. He was replaced by Brian Johnson.