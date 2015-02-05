Oceans Ate Alaska mix it up on stage

Oceans Ate Alaska say touring the US with different bands helped them learn how to work various crowds.

The Birmingham metalcore outfit have a much bigger following in the US than they do in their native England, and tours with the likes of Blessthefall and Chelsea Grin have helped them mix things up onstage.

Singer James Harrison says: “We try to basically show off as much talent as we can within the band. I think the main word that we always throw around is ‘progressive’, but we can go really, really heavy to fit in with a very heavy crowd, or we can put on a lighter show to fit in with a post-hardcore, pop-punk type of show.

“I think that helps when we’re touring with different bands. It gives a better live show and it rubs off on the crowd more if you understand what they want.”

In the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, out now and also available through TeamRock+, the band discuss their plan to tackle the UK and grow their audience in their homeland.

They released their debut album Lost Isles earlier this year.