This nu metal band want YOUR ideas for song titles and lyrics: “If we pick yours we’ll give you a shoutout on the album credits”

Nu metal band Nonpoint have turned to their fans for help writing their next album.

On Wednesday (February 19), the Florida five-piece, best-known for 2005 single Bullet With A Name and their metallic take on Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight, took to social media, asking for their following to suggest potential song titles and lyrical themes in exchange for a shout-out in their next record’s liner notes.

“Want some new music from the Nonpoint squad?” the band asked. “We just so happen to be writing. Give us some ideas for titles and subject matter you’d love to hear in the comments. If we pick yours we’ll give you a shoutout on the album credits thanking you for the inspiration!”

So far, responses to the request have varied wildly, with one fan asking for lyrics about sleep paralysis while another suggests covering Chicago by Michael Jackson. Have your say by commenting on the embedded Instagram post below.

Nonpoint were formed in Fort Lauderdale in 1997 by vocalist Elias Soriono and drummer Robb Riviera. They debuted with 2000 album Statement, which reached number 166 on the US Billboard 200 charts. 2002 follow-up Development is currently their highest-charting record, having reached number 52 on the Billboard 200.

In 2004, Nonpoint’s version of In The Air Tonight cover reached number 3 on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100 singles chart. Bullet With A Name later found crossover appeal when it appeared on the soundtrack for WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2007.

The band’s latest album, X, came out in 2018. Soriano declared his intention to start writing their next release last year. “We’re creators, and we’re constantly creating, so we’re sitting on a ton of music,” he told DJ Force X (via Blabbermouth). “It’s just about which ones kind of work together and kind of fit together and we wanna finally put together into a body of work.”

