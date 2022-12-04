Noel Gallagher recalls the moment he knew he was set for success with Oasis

Noel Gallagher says the moment he realised he was set for success with Oasis was like an "explosion" as he heard the band playing one of his songs for the first time.

The guitarist was Oasis' main songwriter, but when he first joined his brother Liam's band their early gigs featured none of his material. It was after one of those early gigs that Liam asked Noel to play one of his songs, and everything changed.

Noel tells BBC Radio 2's First and Last: "I was just sitting, playing guitar. I remember our kid saying, ‘Well, let’s do one of yours. What have you got? You've got tunes anyway.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, well, if I play that, you play this, you do that beat.’

“And then, at that moment, an explosion went off, because when you hear your own songs for the first time being played by other people, it’s like, ‘Oh, wow!’” And I remember that being a hair on the back of the neck moment where it’s like, ‘This sounds amazing!’ From that moment onward I was obsessed with it, and still am to this day."

Despite his incredible success both with Oasis and since the band's split in 2009, Gallagher admits he's "not as good as people think I am."

He adds: “I’ve learned as a songwriter not to overthink it, not to chase it. I’ve accepted that I’ve got a knack for melody. I’m not as good as people think I am. I think that’s healthy.

"I can write a tune. But there’s people who write better tunes than me. Even though I don’t chase it I never stopped digging. There’s always something.”