No Sinner offer Christmas track

No Sinner have offered a free download of seasonal track Baby Please Come Home.

Get your copy in return for your email address here and stream it below.

It’s part of a 43-track playlist available free of charge to Amazon Prime users, with contributions from a range of artists across many genres.

The Canadian trio were nominated in the Best New Band category at this year’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour awards, following the release of acclaimed debut album Boo Hoo Hoo last year.

Frontwoman Colleen Rennison has been referred to as “the new Janis Joplin.” She responded to the comparison by saying: “I want to bridge the gap between class and trash. I love the idea of these women who lived in a man’s world on the road.”