Nickelback return for Revolution

Nickelback have returned with a lyric video for new single Edge Of A Revolution.

It’s taken from the Canadians’ upcoming eighth album, due in the autumn via new label Republic Records.

The band have kept tight-lipped about the follow-up to 2011’s Here And Now, although they’ve described the single as a “departure” and have confirmed the release of another track, What Are You Waiting For, next month.

A widespread tour is planned on the back of the album launch, with full details to follow in due course.