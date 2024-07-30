The future of Pink Floyd has been a source of debate since the classic lineup reunited for Live 8 in London in 2005, a show that saw David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Rick Wright and Nick Mason share a stage for the last time.

Wright died three years later, but fans still hope that the ice separating Gilmour and Waters may one day thaw, making at least a partial reunion possible.

Mason, always the most conciliatory member of the band, has now told the Daily Mirror that a reunion of sorts might be possible, but only via the medium of artificial intelligence.

“It would be fascinating to see what AI could do with new music," says Mason. "If you tried to run it as a sort of ‘Where did Pink Floyd go after?’

"The thing to do would be to have an AI situation where David and Roger become friends again. We could be like ABBA by the time we’ve finished with it."

Mason, who is currently nearing the end of a European tour with his Saucerful Of Secrets project, also tells the Mirror why he keeps the Pink Floyd show on the road,

"The best thing about keeping the thing going is for our benefit," he says. "It makes sense to keep it going rather than ­shutting it down. I also enjoy it because the more time passes, the more you can look at it with a rosier glint."

David Gilmour is currently preparing for live dates of his own, with shows scheduled in Rome, London, Los Angeles and New York. Gilmour will be joined by guitarist Ben Worsley, Guy Pratt on bass, Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums and Louise Marshall and The Webb Sisters, Hattie and Charley, on background vocals. Full dates below.

Jul 30: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Jul 31: Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany

Aug 01: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Sep 27: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy

Sep 28: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy

Sep 29: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy

Oct 01: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy

Oct 02: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy

Oct 03: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy

Oct 09: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Oct 10: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Oct 11: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Oct 12: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Oct 14: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Oct 25: Los Angeles Intuit Dome, CA

Oct 29: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Oct 30: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Oct 31: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Nov 04: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 05: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 06: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 09: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 10: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

