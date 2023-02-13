Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds launch website, share live gig footage in celebration of Push The Sky Away's 10th anniversary

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds have shared concert footage from their 2013 show in Los Angeles to mark the 10th anniversary of their album Push The Sky Away.

The live performance footage was filmed at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre on February 21, 2013 - three days before the album was released - and it's now available to stream online for a limited time only.

To mark the announcement, Nick Cave and co. have shared a live video of Mermaids, alongside a clip of how the album was made.

The band have also launched a new website dedicated to the record's anniversary, featuring with video clips, audio, photographs, lyrics and exclusive merchandise.

Per the official press release, Cave says of the album: "Push The Sky Away was the start of a new, wild adventure for the Bad Seeds. The record opened up a whole different approach to the way we created our music.

"It was the beginning of a way of writing – a kind of controlled improvisation. Because of this shift, the record was to some extent divisive – but it was the necessary reinvention that the Bad Seeds desperately needed.

“For that reason Push The Sky Away continues to stand as one of my most loved of all the Bad Seeds' albums".

At the time, The Bad Seeds was comprised of Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Jim Sclavunos, Martyn Casey, Thomas Wydler and Conway Savage, with Barry Adamson and George Vjestica each joining for two tracks.

Check out the videos and view the setlist below:

Push The Sky Away set list at Fonda Theatre

1. We No Who U R

2. Wide Lovely Eyes

3. Water’s Edge

4. Jubilee Street

5. Mermaids

6. We Real Cool

7. Finishing Jubilee Street

8. Higgs Boson Blues

9. Push the Sky Away

Second Set

10. From Her to Eternity

11. O Children

12. The Ship Song

13. Jack the Ripper

14. Red Right Hand

15. Deanna

16. Love Letter

17. The Mercy Seat

Encore

18. Stagger Lee