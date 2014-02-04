Neil now says it’s not the end for Motley

Motley Crue singer Vince Neil appears to have backtracked over the band’s upcoming permanent split.

Last week they appeared determined to emphasise there would be no coming back after they complete their Final Tour and release a movie based on celebrated biography The Dirt.

They signed a legally binding agreement in front of press witnesses, allegedly making it impossible for them to regroup after the end of 2015.

Last year bassist Nikki Sixx vowed the Crue would “blow its own brains out” to ensure there was no chance of a comeback. And since the January press conference he’s stated that his side-project Sixx AM will become his main focus, while guitarist Mick Mars has said he’ll concentrate on solo work.

But Neil tells 93.3KDKB: “Here’s the thing – Motley Crue’s not breaking up. We’re still going to be making music. We’re still selling merchandise and stuff.

“We’ll make music; do songs for certain things. Motley Crue will still be around. We’re just not going to tour any more. That’s really kind of it.”

He even says there’s a chance of the band performing together after their self-imposed deadline. “Somebody brought that up. They said: ‘If you’re inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, would you get back together?’ Probably so, but that would be it.”

At least he’s firm with his colleagues on one matter: “They go: ‘If a Saudi prince gave you ten million each, would you do it?’ No. Everybody’s looking for the loophole, the grey area. We’re done. There’s no more touring.”

Crue’s Final Tour is expected to reach the UK and Europe next year.