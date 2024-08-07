Nancy Wilson, Lita Ford, Nita Strauss and more to head up women-only Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has announced the line-up for its third annual Women-Only camp.

This December’s camp will take place December 5-8, 2024 in Los Angeles and feature guitarists Nancy Wilson, Lita Ford, Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), with percussionist Sheila E. (Prince) and bass player Rhonda Smith (Jeff Beck).

Attendees at the camp are placed in a band and coached by an all-star, all-female cohort of counsellors, and for this camp, they include Roxy Petrucci (Vixen), Eva Gardner (P!nk), Jennie Vee (Eagles of Death Metal), Julia Lage (Vixen), Jennifer Oberle (Sarah McLachlan), Britt Lightning (Vixen, Musical Director Rock n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, Vixen) and more.

Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has been running since 1997, has been featured in The Simpsons, and is the subject of Rock Camp The Movie, a documentary streaming free on Amazon Prime.

This women-only camp is open to female instrumentalists and vocalists of all ages and playing levels. Over four days of camp, attendees are thrown into band rehearsals, jam sessions, masterclasses with rockstar counsellors, Q&A sessions and cap off the experience by performing live at The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip.

Sponsored by Billboard, the camp will feature a panel of music executives led by Melinda Newman, Billboard’s Executive Editor.

For more info, visit the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp website .