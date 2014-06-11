My Dying Bride sack guitarist

My Dying Bride have parted company with guitarist Hamish Glencross in acrimonious circumstances.

The doom metal outfit cite “irreconcilable differences” for the split and moved quickly to replace Glencross with former member Calvin Robertshaw.

The band’s guitar tech Robb Philpotts will fill in on three upcoming festival appearances before Robertshaw takes over.

In a statement, the band says: “My Dying Bride would like to make it known that we have parted ways with guitarist Hamish Glencross. The reasons being can only be described as irreconcilable differences.

“Calvin is one of the original guitarists that helped make My Dying Bride what it is today. His departure after the now infamous _34.788% Complete _album left us all stunned but now we have convinced him to rejoin and are sure this is going to be a success.

“We will be working together with Calvin on finishing the new LP which we plan to record later this year.”

The band’s last album was 2012’s A Map Of All Our Failures, followed by The Manuscript EP in 2013.