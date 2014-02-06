Mustaine Didn't Kick Newsted Off Tour

Despite reports to the contrary, the Megadeth camp have insisted that it was not Dave Mustaine’s call to have Jason Newsted removed from their Australian dates.

Jason was set to support MegaDave et al on some Soundwave sideshows as both are billed to appear at the Australian mega-festival when it kicks off later this month, but a statement from the Soundwave organisers explicitly stated that Newsted had in fact been kicked off the shows “at the request of Megadeth”.

However, Megadeth tour manager Jim Carroccio has shed some further light on the issue, telling ABC New Radio: ”Dave Mustaine is not responsible for booting Newsted off. Dave did not put him on the bill and did not take him off the bill.

“Dave** **submitted a list of bands he was comfortable with and the promoter ignored the list. Dave and Jason are friends, this has blown up into something silly.”

This one looks like it could run and run….