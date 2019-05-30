Motorhead’s Ace Of Spades named the greatest gambling song of all time

Motorhead’s Ace Of Spades has been named the greatest gambling song of all time.

CardsChat report that PokerStars asked 1000 of their European customers to pick their best-loved poker-themed song – and it was Lemmy and co’s 1980 classic which topped the poll.

Second place went to Lady Gaga’s Poker Face, with House Of The Rising Sun by the Animals coming third.

It’s also reported that some of the other tracks to feature in the final list included Elvis Presley’s Lucky Be A Lady, The Gambler by Kenny Rogers and Big River by Johnny Cash.

Earlier this week, Metallica’s James Hetfield shared a video of himself rocking out to Ace Of Spades from behind the wheel of his car.

Hetfield can be seen – horns up – blasting out the track while singing along.

Here’s Classic Rock’s The Story Behind The Song feature on Ace Of Spades.