Motorhead partner with Movember, encourage fans to grow a Lemmy ’tache for men’s health charities

Motörhead’s estate are partnering with the team behind Movember, the annual November fund-raising campaign for men’s health, and encouraging fans to ‘Help a bro, grow a Lemmy Mo‘.

Lemmy passed away on December 28, 2015, aged 70, having been diagnosed with prostate cancer just two days earlier. As Motörhead’s frontman was instantly recognisable the world over due to his signature moustache, it’s hoped that fans can salute his memory, and raises funds and awareness for men’s health projects, by ‘shaving down’ on ‘Movember’ 1, and then growing new facial furniture in Lemmy’s likeness.

Anyone wondering how they might look with Lemmy’s trademark ’tache, can preview the look here.

All funds raised during Movember directly support men’s health projects across mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. That means your fundraising efforts can help save a father, a brother, a son, a friend, a partner, a man’s life.

There are other benefits for fans, with a chance to win a selection of very special Motörhead prizes, and an official photo contest for participants (and Movember will help with a Grow a Mo like Lemmy tutorial).

For more information, visit the Movember website.