Motorhead live package Clean Your Clock due in May

A Motorhead live package recorded a month before Lemmy’s death will be released in May.

Clean Your Clock was recorded on November 20 and 21 last year during the band’s shows at the Zenith in Munich, Germany, and will be issued on May 27 via UDR.

It will be available in coloured 2LP gatefold with pop-up art, CD, DVD/CD, Blu-ray/CD and digital formats. A box set containing the 2LP, DVD and CD as well as a metal Motorhead medal has also been produced.

And a limited edition version of the box set will also be released, featuring a gold or silver version of the Motorhead medal.

The Munich shows were followed on December 11 by the band’s last ever show, in Berlin. Frontman Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister died of an aggressive form of cancer later that month.

Lemmy had celebrated his 70th birthday on December 24 and learned two days later he had cancer. He died on December 28 at his home in Los Angeles.