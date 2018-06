Motorhead have announced three arena shows for November – including an appearance at Wembley.

They will play at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on Tuesday, November 4, and at the NIA in Birmingham on Thursday, November 6. The final show in the limited run will be at Wembley Arena on Saturday, November 8.

Joining Motorhead on the bill will be The Damned and German country rockets The Bosshoss.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 25 at LiveNation.