"We saved a lot of our favourite mementos, candid pics, and dirtiest souvenirs": Mötley Crüe have launched what they're calling "the world's most notorious museum"

Mötley Crüe have launched what they're proudly claiming to be "The world's most notorious museum." The Crüseum is online now, and promises to give fans unfettered access to all sorts of previously unseen Mötley Mëmorabilia.

"From our earliest days forming the band in 1981, through rocking the incredible stadium tours of today, Mötley Crüe has been through some shit," say the band. "We've traveled hundreds of thousands of miles on the road, recorded trailblazing studio albums, survived riots, posed for mugshots, broke hearts and kickstarted them again, enjoyed overwhelming international success, and left a literal trail of destruction behind us. So yeah, we've seen it all.

"Luckily, throughout these 40+ years misspent in the name of rock n roll, we also saved a lot of our favourite mementos, candid pics, and dirtiest souvenirs. Now, we're finally ready to share them all with you. Come check out our past, present, and füture right here inside The Crüeseum."

The Crüseum is currently divided into three sections: one documenting their second album, Shout At The Devil; a second exploring Sunset Strip and Los Angeles; and a third celebrating the band's experiences on tour. Each comes stocked with rare tour posters, promotional items, backstage laminates, handwritten lyrics and other goodies. More sections are promised.

The band have also relaunched their official S.I.N. fan club, which promises to be "bigger and better than ever", and opened up an online store, where fans may purchase a Too Fast For Love commemorative plaque for $498 and a Shout At The Devil moleskin your journal for $59.

"We're still going through our stuff, and there's a lot more for us to pull out and show you," say the band. "So, keep coming back to experience it all, right here in the world's most notorious museum."

The Torture Museum in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, was unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing former Crüe guitarist Mick Mars are celebrating after a Los Angeles judge ruled that the band had been stonewalling proceedings in his ongoing legal battle with them. Mars had requested access to thousands of documents related to his time with the band, but had to go to court to get them, and was awarded the costs associated with their retrieval.

“The requests were not burdensome," said Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfan. "Yet, Mars was compelled to file suit, and it appears plain that production would not have occurred without it. Mars is entitled to attorney fees."

"The case is over. That’s the key takeaway," Crüe's lawyers told Rolling Stone [paywalled link]. "By denying the petition as moot and ending the case, the court found that the band turned over all the documents to Mars and there is nothing more to do. The band went above and beyond its obligations by providing much more documents than the statute required – indeed, the court's decision explained the thousands of documents that the band provided to Mars."

