Mötley Crüe have released some official photos from their secret club gig in London

Mötley Crüe have released a series of photographs shot at last night's secret show in London. The band, billed as Dögs Of War, played an 11-song set at the 450-capacity Underworld in Camden.

The show was originally trailed a week ago, when Mötley Crüe published a flyer on their social media channels advertising a performance by the previously unknown Dögs Of War. This lead many fans to correctly presume that the show was a secret Mötley Crüe gig, a day ahead of their co-headline date with Def Leppard at London's Wembley Stadium.

“This wasn't our first time playing a secret club show and it will definitely not be the last," say the band in a statement. "We love doing this, especially before larger shows. We love when we can play these intimate shows for our fans."

The band played an 11-song set which included nine Mötley Crüe originals, a medley of covers, and a version of the Beastie Boys' (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!). The band also confirmed that Dögs Of War is the title of one of the songs they've been working on recently with new guitarist John 5 and producer Bob Rock.

The gallery of images is below, although fans hoping for close-ups of Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil and the gang will be very disappointed. Setlist and full tour dates follow.

Mötley Crüe: The Underworld, London setlist

Wild Side

Shout At The Devil

Too Fast for Love

Live Wire

Looks That Kill

Medley: Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' in the Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop

(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)

Dr. Feelgood

Girls, Girls, Girls

Primal Scream

Kickstart My Heart

Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard Stadium Tour 2023

Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK



Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE

Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK

Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

Nov 03: Yokohama Kanagawa, Japan

Nov 04: Yokohama Kanagawa, Japan

Nov 08: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia

Nov 11: Sydney Giants Stadium , Australia

Nov 14: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Tickets are on sale now.