Morello releases Ferguson protest track

Tom Morello has made a politically-charged new track available for download.

The Rage Against The Machine man penned Marching On Ferguson in response to the shooting of Michael Brown and the impact of his death on the city of Ferguson, Missouri.

The studio version of the track has been released to help support the protestors who were arrested in the wake of the shooting. Although it can be downloaded for free, fans are encouraged to make a donation to the cause.

Morello says: “100% of the profits from Marching On Ferguson will support defending the protestors in the Ferguson area who have faced attacks, wrongful arrest, and violence from the police.

“I’ve witnessed countless incidents of racially motivated police brutality in my lifetime and it’s time to say ‘Enough’ in the name of all those wrongfully killed and abused.

“For all the courageous men and women raising their voices against injustice in Ferguson, and beyond, give ‘em hell. This song is for you.”