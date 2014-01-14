More bands for Bloodstock

Bloodstock 2014 is stacking up to be a can't miss festival after another round of stellar bands were announced.

East Coast crossover icons Biohazard, Israeli metal heavyweights Orphaned Land, Floor Jansen’s Revamp and Belgian deathsters Aborted are all joining the already stacked bill, and the festival have officially launched this year’s Metal 2 The Masses programme too!

Full details on the various locations for the heats and who to contact to enter are available over at http://www.bloodstock.uk.com/events/boa-2014/massesvenues_. Get involved and take your chance to play alongside some true metal legends!

Bloodstock also recently launched their 2014 deposit scheme, meaning that people wanting to make it to Catton this year can do so while spreading out the costs of a ticket.

Punters have a three-month window (9am on Jan 6 until midnight on March 7) to subscribe to the scheme, with the initial payment being taken on the day you choose to sign up. The deal breaks down as follows:

1st payment – £49 (includes booking fee) required on the day of sign up.

2nd payment – £44 – debited from your account on March 31.

3rd payment – £44 (+ postage) – debited from your account on May 1.

Of course, if you can pay in one go, you best head to bloodstock.uk.com and grab your ticket right now! Bloodstock 2014 takes place August 7-10 at Catton Hall, Derby and is headlined by Down, Emperor and Megadeth.