Dutch rockers DeWolff challenge listeners with complicated multi-smartphone single

DeWolff have released their new single Share The Ride - but it’s probably not what you’re expecting.

Not content with just launching a new track, the band want to bring you into the mix so you can create your own unique take on the song.

The band have shared five distinctively different versions, which can be combined in a variety of ways to create your own mix of the track.

Fancy creating a guitar-driven instrumental with a Latin backbone? Or maybe you’d like to combine the vocals to the sound of a Hammond organ. Or maybe you want to create a cacophony of creativity by combining all five streams.

The choice is yours – but to make the magic happen, you’ll need five phones and five friends.

To make the mixing process easier, DeWolff have released an instructional video to help guide you through your fledgling mixing career.

Check it out below.

Vocalist and guitarist Pablo van de Poel explains: “Every day when we walk on stage, when we jam or write a song together something magic happens.

It takes some practicing but when you get it right it’s awesome! Pablo van de Poel

"We’re not talking about the ‘magic of DeWolff’ but we’re talking about the sheer joy of making music together.

“Nowadays, less and less people get to enjoy this wonderful feeling because making music has become more of a solitary thing. Or people have computers make the ‘music’.

“To let everyone get a glimpse of what it’s like to play and enjoy music together, we recorded Share The Ride and put the individual tracks and instruments on Spotify. So you need to find some friends, go to the Share The Ride album, all pick an instrument and press 'play' at exactly the same time.

“It takes some practicing but when you get it right it’s awesome!”

And that’s not all. The band say they plan on adding more tracks in the coming weeks so you can arrange the track in even more adventurous ways.

Anyone remember Zaireeka by The Flaming Lips? The 1997 album came on four separate CDs which had to be played simultaneously for the complete effect.

However, getting four CD players together at the same time was never easy – and DeWolff look to have solved the problem in this digital age.

Enjoy mixing!