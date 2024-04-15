The Hunna, Employed To Serve, Blackgold, Saint Agnes amongst first names for Misery Loves Company festival 2024

Misery Loves Company, the Bristol-based festival which held its first edition in 2023, has returned for its second year with another exciting, diverse lineup of rock, punk and metal bands. Headlining this year's event, which pledges to have over 50% of its lineup featuring female and non-binary band members, will be indie rock darlings The Hunna, with explosive metalcore crew Employed To Serve, masked nu metal collective Blackgold and rage-fuelled metalpunks Saint Agnes also announced. Death Goals, Every Hell, Gen And The Degenerates, Knives and North Atlas make up the rest of the first round of announcements, with plenty more bands - including another co-headliner - set to be revealed in the months ahead.

Misery Loves Company 2024 will take place in two venues in Bristol on Saturday September 28 - SWX and The Station - with tickets on sale this Thursday, April 18, from 10am. Festivalgoers can save £5 on their tickets by signing up at this location.

"We’re so excited to get to team up with the Misery Loves Company gang again this year to continue to build on the foundation of last years event," say Heads Above The Waves, the non-profit organisation looking to raise awareness of depression and self-harm in young people, and who are once again partnering with Misery Loves Company this year. "There’s already some great plans coming together, and we’re so stoked that MLC has wellbeing at its very core. We’re all on the same page in that regard, and we’re looking forward to bringing an event together that’s going to help everyone from artists to the audience find healthy ways to keep their heads above the waves."

See the poster for this year's lineup below.

(Image credit: Misery Loves Company)