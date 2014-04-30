Ministry, Gojira and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's May Day tomorrow, which means it's officially time to start planning summertime. There's festivals, there's beers, there's gigs, there's more beers, and there's the Metal Hammer Radio Show. Why not tune in tonight?

On tonight’s show, the debut comes from everyone’s favourite hard rock supergroup, Audioslave. And we’ll be blasting out the best from some of the best names in our world including Ministry, Wovenhand, Fear Factory, Black Sabbath, Ill Nino, Gojira and Purson.

We’ll also be talking about old school video games… sort of. A cache of the Atari game ET: The Extra Terrestrial (widely regarded as one of the worst games in history) has been found by group of archaeologists in New Mexico. They were buried 30 years ago and resurfaced after a three-hour dig. And, as ever, this got us thinking… what’s the greatest, weirdest or most memorable thing you’ve ever found?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.