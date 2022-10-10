Mike Portnoy thinks the new Slipknot album is "their Sgt Pepper"

Prog metal legend and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy has weighed in on new Slipknot album The End, So Far, even going so far as to name-drop one of rock music's most influential records in his praise for it.

The End, So Far, which arrived on September 30 via Roadrunner Records, has generally received praise from critics, but has proved somewhat divisive with fans, with many embracing the album's experimental nature and others seemingly alienated by how far some of its tracks push the envelope on Slipknot's sound.

Portnoy, however, is in no two minds about his feelings for the record.

"I have no idea what Slipknot purists are saying…but for me, this is one of the albums of the year," he gushed on Twitter yesterday morning (Sunday October 9). He goes on to reference some seriously heavyweight names, including the invocation of a Beatles classic.

"Like Slipknot meets Pink Floyd and Radiohead," he continues, and I fuxking LUV IT! [sic]. A whole new level of Slipknot…creatively firing on all cylinders…and delivering their Sgt Pepper."

The End, So Far is certainly provoking reactions, with even Slipknot themselves seemingly split over how the record came out. While frontman Corey Taylor is typically enthusiastic for the album, noting back in February, "it's darker than We Are Not Your Kind, but there's a ton of melody. I've been telling everybody that it's like a heavier version of Vol. 3. It's got so many textures and layers," guitarist Jim Root has raised reservations about how the album turned out, noting last month: "I didn’t have a ton of creative input. I felt kinda rushed trying to come up with ideas."

Either way, as always, it seems everybody has an opinion when it comes to new Slipknot music.