Mick Fleetwood's Hawaii restaurant destroyed by wildfire

Mick Fleetwood's restaurant on the Hawaiian island of Maui has been destroyed by the fires that have devastated the community.

The Fleetwood Mac drummer has lived on Maui for years and is the owner of Fleetwood's on Front Street, a popular restaurant and bar in the town of Lahaina.

Lahaina has been decimated by ongoing wildfires that have been described as likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's history.

The situation has been worsened by Hurricane Dora which has fuelled the flames.

More than 50 people have been killed and the death toll is expected to rise.

Today, Fleetwood confirmed his restaurant had not escaped the devastation.

He says: "Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss.

"Fleetwood's On Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members. On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui.

"We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come."

CNN reports that State Governor Josh Green believes the fires will leave thousands of people homeless. He has asked residents to open their homes to those in need.

He says: "We are seeing loss of life here. As you know, the number has been rising, and we will continue to see loss of life.

"That's going to take a great deal of time to recover from. But that's why we come together. We come together to give comfort to people."

A relief fund has been set up to support those impacted by the fires.