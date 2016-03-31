Michael Stipe covers Bowie classic

Former REM frontman Michael Stipe has covered David Bowie track The Man Who Sold The World.

He performed the piano-led piece on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to help promote the upcoming Music Of David Bowie shows in New York

They’re being held at Carnegie Hall tonight (March 31) and Radio City Music Hall on April 1 in memory of the late star who died in January at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer.

The April 1 show will be available to stream live via the event’s official site for a donation which will go to support a variety of music charities.

Artists confirmed are Stipe, Pixies, Blondie, Heart’s Ann Wilson and Perry Farrell. Other artists set to play are Mumford & Sons, J Mascis, Rickie Lee Jones, Esperanza Spalding, The Roots, The Polyphonic Spree, Jakob Dylan, Holy Holy and the Donny McCaslin Group.

Bowie’s producer Tony Visconti will also take to the stage to celebrate the life of the iconic singer.