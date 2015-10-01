Schenker’s Temple aim for album No.3

Michael Schenker aims to release a third album with his band Temple Of Rock in 2017.

It’ll follow 2013 studio debut Bridge The Gap and this year’s Spirit On A Mission, and it’s set to feature vocalist Doogie White, drummer Herman Rarebell, bassist Francis Buchholz and keyboardist Wayne Findlay.

Schenker tells Metal Shock Finland: “It’s developing into a very stable band.

“We start our European tour and we’re filming a DVD that will be released in early 2016. By around March it will be the end of our world tour – then we’ll be getting down to business and recording our third album. Its release is planned for early 2017.”

He adds: “We have also planned something very special for the UK tour, but it’s not confirmed yet.”

The band will launch a double-single, Communion and Saviour Machine, this month.

Scorpions guitarist Rudy Schenker, Michael’s brother, recently revealed the pair had made plans to record music together, but that Michael was “very angry” that they hadn’t got round to it.

The Temple Of Rock European tour includes a run of UK support slots with Judas Priest in November, followed by British headline shows in January.

