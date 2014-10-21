Michael Anthony says he could sing for Van Halen

Michael Anthony says he could sing any Van Halen track well enough to lead the band – but admits he doesn't fancy the pressure of being a frontman.

The former Van Halen and current Chickenfoot bassist sang lead vocals with Snake 40 years ago and provided backing vocals to VH frontmen Dave Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar. But handling the main role would be too much for him, even though he believes he has the voice for the job.

Anthony tells 107.7 The Bone: “I don’t need that kind of pressure on me. Lead singers, they’re their own breed. It wasn’t until the fourth or fifth Van Halen record that people would go, ‘Wow! You’re singing backgrounds on those records. That’s not David Lee Roth.’ And I go, ‘Hell, no! That’s not David Lee Roth.’

“I sang Somebody Get Me A Doctor. That actually goes over quite well. But I’d sing any of them. I could sing any of that crap. I can sing it all.”

Anthony also showcases his vocal chops in Chickenfoot, a supergroup whose players are in such demand they struggle to find room in their schedules to hook up.

After issuing two albums – their 2009 self-titled debut and 2011’s Chickenfoot III – Hagar and guitarist Joe Satriani returned to successful solo careers while drummer Chad Smith was busy recording and touring with the Red Hot Chili Peppers for their 10th album, I’m With You.

Earlier this year, Satriani revealed plans for a third Chickenfoot album, without any idea of when it might come together.

He said: “It is in the pipeline. Everyone’s got demos – everyone’s excited. I don’t know about the schedule, though. That is still, as usual, in the chaotic Chickenfoot state.”

Meanwhile, Van Halen have reportedly been working on a follow-up to 2012’s A Different Kind Of Truth, but few details have surfaced. This spring, Roth hinted about being involved in secret Van Halen project but wouldn’t elaborate further.