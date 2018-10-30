Metallica look to 50th anniversary and beyond

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich says he and his bandmates want to keep going for another 20-25 years.

That would take them well beyond their 50th anniversary – and would be an amazing milestone for the thrash giants.

Speaking with 93.3 WMMR Rocks!, Ulrich was asked what advice he’d give to his younger self.

He responds: “The long game is what we hear ourselves talk about a lot. A lot of people are retiring and we feel energised and rejuvenated.

“We want to go a long time. We hope we can get another 20-25 years out of the band. I don't know what it's gonna look like, I don't know what it's gonna sound like, but that's in our heads.

“We're not thinking retirement or this or that – we're more the opposite. So I would say, for us, everything we do is a long game."

He adds: “When you were 17, you only think of the next five minutes. 'Where is the next beer?’ So that's a different mentality nowadays.”

Metallica are gearing up to release their reissue of 1988 album …And Justice For All. It’s due out this Friday (November 2) on CD, 3CD expanded edition, 2 x 180g LP, cassette, on digital platforms and a limited edition deluxe box set.

Metallica 2018/2019 tour dates

Nov 26: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Dec 12: Spokane Arena, WA

Dec 05: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 09: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jan 20: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jan 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena At The BJCC, AL

Jan 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jan 30: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Feb 01: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Feb 28: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 02: Lubbock United Supermarkets Arena, TX

Mar 04: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Mar 06: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 09: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 11: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldshouse, IN

Mar 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany