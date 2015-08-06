James Hetfield in Garfield mashup

James Hetfield has been transformed into comic strip cat Garfield.

Cartoonist Jimmy Two Hands has published a string of spoof skits featuring a version of the character that bears a certain resemblance to the Metallica frontman.

And faithful owner Jon has had a makeover that suggests a similarity to drummer Lars Ulrich.

The strips pay homage to both Garfield and the band by featuring the cat up to his usual tricks, but making reference to Metallica lyrics and themes – and even the notorious drum sound on 2003 album St Anger.

Two Hands previously created Danziggy, a mashup of Glen Danzig and comic character Ziggy.

See the full range of Hetfield strips on Tumblr or Facebook.