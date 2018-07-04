Metal Hammer Podcast: Metal's Coming Home

Two members of the Hammer podcast are excited that football’s coming home, one not so much. In this week’s episode we discuss who should cover Three Lions, the bands that almost made it to festival headliner level and if there will ever be a Sepultura reunion.

There’s lots of chat about new records from Halestorm, Deicide and Prophets Of Rage, plus we reveal our favourite albums of 2018 so far.

