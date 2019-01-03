Metal Hammer Podcast: Happy Metal New Year!

Our hangovers are helped by the thought of new albums from Rammstein, Tool, Korn and more! But what the hell will they sound like?

We also discuss the new issue of Metal Hammer, starring our lord and saviour Ozzy Osbourne, and debate the Arch Enemy/photo controversy.

Plus: we revisit the most killer riffs from last year... and give our hot takes on the Greggs vegan sausage roll.

