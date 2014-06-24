Merry Clayton in major road crash

Soul singer Merry Clayton has been seriously injured in a car crash.

The vocalist, best known for her work on Rolling Stones classic Gimme Shelter, was involved in a crash in Los Angeles, suffering severe injuries to her legs and body.

A statement on her website reads: “It is with deep regret, but also deep gratitude, that we announce the following about our beloved Merry Clayton. At approximately 3:30pm on Monday, June 16, 2014, Merry was involved in a major automobile accident in Los Angeles, California. Merry sustained severe injuries to her lower body, including major trauma to her lower extremities. We are truly grateful that our dear Merry is still with us.

Merry, 65, appeared in the film Twenty Feet From Stardom and was a member of Ray Charles’ Raelets. Her voice can also be heard on Lynard Skynard’s Sweet Home Alabama and Joe Cocker’s Feelin’ Alright.