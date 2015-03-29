Megadeth release Adler tease

Megadeth have posted an image of Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler in a band shirt – adding to speculation that he’s part of the band for their 15th album.

Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson began studio sessions this month without revealing who’d replace Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover, after they quit in November.

Prior to recording, Ellefson stated the material would dictate the new members and not vice-versa, saying: “Some announcements are going to be made. It’s all the guys from the neighbourhood – it’s fun.”

The bassist stopped short of denying that former members Marty Friedman and Nick Menza would be returning, while admitting he was in contact with both of them. Menza was also recently cautious about his words over a potential reunion.

Megadeth posted a teaser video from the studio on March 25 – without comment – featuring an unidentified drummer in session.