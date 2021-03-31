Meet Animal Schoolbus, the grindcore band starring nine-year-old screamer Princess Beast

If you're looking for someone to headline Bloodstock Festival in about 2047, place your bets on Animal Schoolbus, current leading lights of the Connecticut elementary school girl fronted grindcore scene.

Formed in 2014 when lead singer Princess Beast was just two years old, Animal Schoolbus claim to be inspired by "bedtimes, getting yelled at for climbing trees, and not being able to eat popsicles for dinner."

The band released their debut album the same year, with a CD release limited to just 50 copies ensuring that Going To Grammy's House became an instant collectors item.

Featuring tracks like Mommy's Car Is Blue, Oreos My Favorite, September Is My Birthday and My Dog Got Fat, it was a bold statement of toddler fury, with Princess Beast venting her frustrations about being two years old and how unfair everything was.

Now Going To Grammy's House has been repackaged as Going To Grammy's House 2021. It features three new tracks: Everyone Had Mullets In The 80s, I Can Do One-Handed Cartwheels (listen below), and I Bet Taylor Swift Never Has To Clean Her Room, plus three tracks recorded live at Rise & Grind Fest 2019, whatever that was.

All the music on Going To Grammy's House 2021 was recorded by Connecticut one-man project Crawl Below a.k.a. Princess Beast's dad, while the album was mixed by Dave "Black Metal Dave" Kaminsky and mastered by former Black Dahlia Murder bassist Ryan Williams.

Going To Grammy's House 2021 is released on April 1 (don't tell us this is a joke, please - we've nearly finished) and will be available as a digital download and as another limited edition of 50 CDs via Lawnmowerjetpack Records.

Going to Grammy's House 2021 tracklist

1. Favorite Flavor Green

2. Mommy's Car Is Blue

3. Stuck In A Tree

4. I'm A Bear

5. Oreos My Favorite

6. Teddy Bear Picnic

7. Did A Good Job

8. My Dirty Feet

9. Fruit Snacks

10. GG Says No No No

11. A New Backpack

12. My Dog Got Fat

13. September Is My Birthday

14. Outro

15. Everyone Had Mullets In The 80s

16. I Can Do One-Handed Cartwheels

17. I Bet Taylor Swift Never Has To Clean Her Room

18. Favorite Flavor Green - Live at Rise & Grind Fest 2019

19. September Is My Birthday - Live at Rise & Grind Fest 2019

20. I'm A Bear - Live at Rise & Grind Fest 2019