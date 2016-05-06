McBrain was initially torn between his faith and Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain says that he “struggled” with balancing his faith with his place in the heavy metal giants.

The drummer converted to Christianity in the late 90s and has previously said there was no conflict between his beliefs and his place in the band, known for tracks including The Number Of The Beast.

He told the Tampa Bay Times: “We’re a rock’n’roll band. We play music – we don’t talk about glorifying the devil. We don’t condone that. There’s no conflict at all.”

But he admits that he initially found it difficult when he first found his faith.

He tells ABC Australia: “The governor doesn’t have a problem with it – obviously I’m still doing it. I kind of struggled with the idea earlier on when I first found my faith. I put it in prayer and I haven’t had a problem with it.

“The old adage is the greatest trick the devil ever played on us was making us think he doesn’t exist – and we all know he does.”

Maiden are currently in Australia on The Book Of Souls world tour. They’ll then head to South Africa before returning to Europe for a run of shows, including a headline set at Download on June 12.

May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 14: Perth Arena, Australia

May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa

May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa

May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany

May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany

May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland

Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria

Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania

Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest

Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia

Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany