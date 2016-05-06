McBrain was initially torn between his faith and Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain says that he “struggled” with balancing his faith with his place in the heavy metal giants.
The drummer converted to Christianity in the late 90s and has previously said there was no conflict between his beliefs and his place in the band, known for tracks including The Number Of The Beast.
He told the Tampa Bay Times: “We’re a rock’n’roll band. We play music – we don’t talk about glorifying the devil. We don’t condone that. There’s no conflict at all.”
But he admits that he initially found it difficult when he first found his faith.
He tells ABC Australia: “The governor doesn’t have a problem with it – obviously I’m still doing it. I kind of struggled with the idea earlier on when I first found my faith. I put it in prayer and I haven’t had a problem with it.
“The old adage is the greatest trick the devil ever played on us was making us think he doesn’t exist – and we all know he does.”
Maiden are currently in Australia on The Book Of Souls world tour. They’ll then head to South Africa before returning to Europe for a run of shows, including a headline set at Download on June 12.
Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls World Tour remaining dates
