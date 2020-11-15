Massive Wagons promise to rescue 2020 with Christmas live stream show

Massive Wagons have taken another huge step towards positioning themselves as a Slade for the 21st century, announcing that they'll be hosting a festive "global" live stream on December 11.

The event, dubbed "Hallescrewya 2020!", will be broadcast live from Brudenell Social Club in Leeds, and promises "fancy dress, bad jokes, festive prizes, and most importantly, a cracking night of full-on rock'n'roll!"

“You can fuck with many things but you can’t fuck with Christmas!" exclaims frontman Baz Mills, quite correctly.

"If anything at all was gonna happen this year regardless it was a Wagons Christmas show in one form or another. I think Christmas is going to be more important this year than probably any in recent history, with what’s happened this year.

"Christmas is a much needed time for people to enjoy themselves and I hope the Wagons Christmas show will kick that off in style, you can’t keep the people of the world down, when it’s time to party it’s time to party!"

The show will be produced by heavy music streaming specialists Hotel Radio, and feature a live performance from the band, and an aftershow party featuring a Q&A.

If they don't seize the opportunity to play Merry Xmas Everybody it'll be very disappointing. And yet also a relief, somehow.

Tickets for Hallescrewya 2020! are available now.