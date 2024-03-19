The new version of Mark Knopfler's classic instrumental Going Home (Theme From Local Hero), recorded by the all-star band Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes, is battling for chart supremacy with pop icons Beyoncé and Arianda Grande.

According to mid-week charts released by the Official UK Chart Company, the new version of Going Home – which features contributions from a plethora of heavyweight stars including David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Ronnie Wood, Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Joan Jett, Alex Lifeson, Slash, Jeff Beck and more – is currently the sixth best-selling single in the UK, a list topped by TikTok star Benson Boone.

Proceeds from sales of the single – which is the highest new entry in the mid-week chart – will benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. It was recorded by Knopfler with longtime collaborator Guy Fletcher, and wrapped in cover art from Sir Peter Blake, the man behind the iconic sleeves of The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper album and the Band Aid charity single Do They Know It's Christmas?

“What I really want to do, more than anything else, is just to thank each and every one for this sterling response,” says Knopfler, “I really had no idea that it was going to be like this. It hit Guy and I quite early on that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in.

“Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp. And that first Pete power chord... man, I tell you. We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic. And it went on from there. Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another. Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point."

In addition to those already mentioned, the list of musicians who've contributed to the recording includes Joan Armatrading, Richard Bennett, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Brown, James Burton, Jonathan Cain, Paul Carrack, Ry Cooder, Jim Cox, Steve Cropper, Sheryl Crow, Danny Cummings, Roger Daltrey, Duane Eddy, Sam Fender, Peter Frampton, Audley Freed, Vince Gill, Buddy Guy, Keiji Haino, John Jorgenson, Sonny Landreth, Albert Lee, Greg Leisz, Steve Lukather, Phil Manzanera, Dave Mason, Hank Marvin, Robbie McIntosh, John McLaughlin, Tom Morello, Rick Nielsen, Orianthi, Brad Paisley, Nile Rodgers, Mike Rutherford, Joe Satriani, John Sebastian, Connor Selby, Ringo Starr, Zak Starkey, Sting, Andy Taylor, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Ian Thomas, Keith Urban, Steve Vai, Waddy Wachtel, Joe Louis Walker, Joe Walsh, Ronnie Wood, Glenn Worf and Zucchero.

Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) is also available as a 12" single with etched b-side, plus a deluxe CD+BluRay edition. Digital formats include a Dolby Atmos mix.

Download Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) now.