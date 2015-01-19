Manson wants to have kids.. as long as they're boys

Marilyn Manson says he’s ready to become a father – but he’d hate it to be a girl.

The singer is godfather to his best friend Johnny Depp’s daughter and says he has been thinking about having children of his own. But he admits he’s terrified about the prospect of looking after a little girl.

Manson tells the Guardian: “I’m the last man in the family, because I don’t have any siblings. So yeah, that is something that I actually have been thinking about.

“I’m the godfather to Johnny Depp’s daughter. He’s my best friend and I gave her her first set of high heels. Unfortunately she was in diapers when I gave them to her. It was awkward when I saw her 14 years later and Johnny’s like, ‘Hey this is Uncle Manson. He gave you your first pair of high heels and changed your diaper.’ That sounds really bad. But it was amazing.

“When your best friend is such a good father and has a similar lifestyle, it makes me think it would be nice to create life. I’d hate it to be a girl, though – because if it’s a girl then you have all the dicks in the world to worry about. If it’s a guy, it’s just one dick to worry about.”

Manson also recalls creating a “fake world” for himself as a student and says he wrote an article about the character of Marilyn Manson before he’d even written any music.

He adds: “The first article I ever did was about Marilyn Manson, which I wrote as myself as Brian Warner, and that was in part why I had to have a pseudonym, a stage name.

“I was put in a situation where I had created a Frankenstein’s monster. There was Marilyn Manson, but there was no music yet. I created a fake world maybe because I didn’t like the one I was living in. But that’s what made me make music. I had to fill in the gaps I’d created.”

Manson’s new album The Pale Emperor is out today.