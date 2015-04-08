Manson vows to sue over restaurant punch

Marilyn Manson says he’ll sue a man who he claims sucker punched him in a Canadian restaurant.

The rocker was eating at a branch of Denny’s in Alberta at the weekend when he was allegedly punched in the face. Initial reports claimed a fight broke out after Manson called another diner a “bitch.”

But Manson has responded by saying he was signing autographs for a small group of fans at around 2am when the man launched an unprovoked attack, TMZ reports.

Alberta Police confirmed a disturbance had taken place at the restaurant but added that no charges had been pressed and the case was now closed.

Manson released his ninth album The Pale Emperor in January.