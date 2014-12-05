Manics couldn't repeat Bible

Manic Street Preachers bassist Nicky Wire doesn’t think the band will ever match the energy of their classic 1994 album The Holy Bible.

The Welsh rockers are set for a run of shows in which they will play the entire album back-to-back.

Wire tells the NME: “I haven’t played The Holy Bible through for a long time. And then sitting down… I guess the power of it did actually really resonate with me and actually did make me think, with a slight tinge of sadness, just as a band, it’d be impossible to really be that brave with that much conviction ever again.”

The Manics had previously been hesitant in performing the album, as it was their last work before the disappearance of guitarist Richey Edwards the following year.

Wire adds: “That album was always about something more, so we’ve got to get that in our psyche. This is the first year that we’ve played those songs and felt comfortable. If there’s ever a time to do it, then it’s now.”

The Welsh rockers – some of whom will go on a South American hike for charity next year – will celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary at shows in the Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and London.

Manic Street Preachers The Holy Bible tour

Dec 8: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 10: Manchester Albert Hall

Dec 11: Manchester Albert Hall

Dec 13: Dublin Olympia Theatre

Dec 15: London Roundhouse

Dec 16: London Roundhouse

Dec 17: London Roundhouse