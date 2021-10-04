Mama, just killed a mouse: Bohemian Rhapsody + Cats = Bohemian Catsody

Freddie Mercury loved cats, and over the course of his lifetime the legendary Queen frontman had 10 such furry pals: Tom, Jerry, Goliath, Lily, Miko, Tiffany, Dorothy, Delilah, Oscar and Romeo.

Writing in his memoir Mercury And Me, the singer's former partner Jim Hutton proclaimed, “Freddie treated the cats like his own children. He would constantly fuss over them, and if any of them came to any harm when Freddie was away, heaven help us. During the day the cats had the run of the house and grounds, and at night one of us would round them up and bring them inside."

As as to emphasise the strength of his devotion to those of a Felis catus persuasion, Mercury even dedicated his 1985 solo album Mr. Bad Guy to his pets, and to "all the cat lovers across the universe," before adding, "screw everybody else!" And towards the end, he wrote the song Delilah for one of his favoured felines. It was included on Queen's 1991 album Innuendo.

So we think Freddie would have found much to enjoy in Bohemian Catsody, a parody of - yes, you guessed it - Queen's iconic 1975 smash Bohemian Rhapsody. The video for Bohemian Catsody features four animated cats replicating the original video for Bohemian Rhapsody, with the lyrics altered to reflect the song's new, feline-based plotline.

"Mama, just killed a mouse

Ate it all except the head

That's your present on your bed

Mama, a sign of my love

Why did you scream and throw it all away?"

And so on. It's really quite fur-midable. Or even paw-some.