Machine Gun Kelly was an answer on Jeopardy but no one knew who he was

Machine Gun Kelly made so many headlines last year it's hard to believe that there's still people on this planet who don't know his name. From inciting the fury of Slipknot fans by dismissing the band as a bunch of "50 year olds wearing weird fucking masks" to getting into full-on Twitter wars and more, MGK had a very busy 2021. Oh, and he also won the title of Favourite Rock Artist at the American Music Awards.

So it was a little surprising, then, to see that on a recent episode of longstanding US gameshow Jeopardy!, when his name cropped up as an answer, no one knew who the rapper-cum-rocker was. On December 27, MGK was referenced in the series' musical category, and players were quick to opt for a clue, which stated alongside an image of the musician: "The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK". The hint cost the contestant a gigantic $800 (£593), and they still failed to name him.

In response to the players' lack of MGK knowledge – having no idea who he was to start with – host Ken Jennings remarked: "Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently.”

In other news – although, of no interest to the average Jeopardy fan, clearly –Machine Gun Kelly is readying himself to release his sixth album, Born With Horns, set for release this year. Serving as the follow-up record to 2020's Tickets To My Downfall, the forthcoming release has been described as “more guitar-heavy” and lyrically “deeper”.

Speaking to Sunday Today With Willie Geist (via Billboard), Kellz explained: “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same. Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

“I’m not scared anymore, there’s nothing holding me back from being my true self – and my true self can’t be silenced, can’t be restrained. It’s a force, it’s like a hurricane. Can’t stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping, and I don’t feel like stopping anytime soon.”

Watch the Jeopardy clip below: